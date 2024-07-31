China’s Deng, 18, wows her way to BMX park gold

Paris, Jul. 31, (dpa/GNA) – Chinese BMX rider Deng Yawen saw off the competition in the Paris sunshine to seal a surprise Olympic gold in the women’s park final on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old’s second of two runs of 92.60 points secured victory at the spectacular setting of Place de la Concorde right in the heart of Paris. Perris Benegas was second for the US, with Australian Natalya Diehm taking a solid bronze.

The freestyle or park version of BMX was only added to the Olympic programme three years ago in Tokyo in a bid to booth youth engagement with the Games. Riders pull off various tricks and flips on a closed course of artificial slopes.

The champion in Japan, Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, went out in qualification and then Tokyo silver medallist Hannah Roberts of the US came off the bike in the final run of the Paris final to hand glory to Deng.

She was only sixth at last year’s world championships in Glasgow.

The men’s competition follows later on Wednesday.

