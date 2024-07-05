Ho-Dome Queenmother/ philanthropist supports New Horizon- E.P Educational Centre for the Blind

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 5, GNA – Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome in the Volta Region, has donated some educational and food items to the New Horizon- E.P Educational Centre for the Blind in Ho.

The items included laptops, digital voice recorders, writing frame, stylus pens, keyboards, foot wears for both boys and girls, dresses for girls, bags of rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes and milo beverage.

Mama Attrato told Ghana News Agency the items were supplied by Madam Rebecca Tetteh-Addo, a Ghanaian nurse working in London, and were intended to put a smile on the children’s faces and motivate them to learn.

The Queenmother stated that a few months ago, she discussed the difficulties facing the children at the Centre with Madam Tetteh-Addo and she made a commitment to provide them with support.

Mama Attrato said the gesture was part of her commitment toward enhancing learning for children within the community, especially those with special needs.

The Queen mother stressed the need to ensure that children with disabilities were supported to explore their full potential and make positive impact in the society.

She asked the children to avoid acts that would jeopardise their lives, urging them to focus on their studies so they could achieve greater heights in life.

The Queen mother expressed her appreciation to Madam Tetteh-Addo for her support and entreated management of the Centre to ensure the items were properly maintained.

Mr Eric Kwabla Ofori, Director of the Centre, described the donation as timely and vital, and was grateful to Madam Tetteh-Addo and Mama Attrato for the support.

He said the world had become digitalised so the tools were very important to empower the children to participate equally with their colleagues in terms of education and work.

The Director appealed to benevolent organisations and philanthropists to emulate Madam Tetteh-Addo and support the Centre in similar ways.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

