Ho MCE to investigate alleged shoddy road works in Municipality

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 5, GNA – Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, has pledged to ensure the highest quality in ongoing road construction works in the Municipality.

A number of road networks are being provided under the Secondary Cities Programme, and his assurance comes amidst public concerns over the quality of works on certain stretches.

One stretch behind the Ho Central market, which recently had road markings done is of most concern to members of the community.

They alleged that the contractor had skipped the second coat bitumen overlay and gone ahead to apply the markings.

The MCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the back of public pronouncements of possible shoddy work, pledged to investigate the works done and ensure it was delivered according to the agreement, which detailed a two-coat bitumen surfacing.

“Rest assured that we will follow up until the right thing is done,” he said while admitting some consultancy challenges with the construction firm working on the project, Openya Construction, and which he said were being resolved.

He said the work of First Sky Company, which shares with Openya the four lots of the Urban Development Grant project were also ongoing and commended the company for quality delivery so far.

The Volta regional capital is receiving a number of new routes among them a street dedicated to Ho’s designation as Ghana’s oxygen city, while some rehabilitation and upgrades of existing roads are also ongoing.

The MCE announced some new drainage projects for the city to support increasing flood volumes, and promised to ensure the realisation of sports facilities, social parks and other public infrastructure attached to the project.

He said the municipality would soon take delivery of some road equipment from the government and which would help address accessibility challenges in the various communities.

Mr. Bosson, who is running to become a Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, said he would continue to pursue deep commitment to the development of the Municipality.

“I will do nothing but to give my best for the people of the Municipality. I am aware of all the challenges facing Ho and every community in Ho will have a face lift,” he said.

The MCE further said the regional capital already made gains from the oxygen city designation as visitors and prospective residents began to increase, and therefore various initiatives including tourism and hospitality would be pursued.

GNA

