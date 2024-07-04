CLOGSAG strike enters day two as more offices remain closed

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, July 04, GNA – The nationwide strike by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has entered day two with most offices in the Ministries closed as the Association presses on Government to implement a new salary structure for the members.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency on Thursday saw empty offices in most of the Ministries with a few workers, particularly security persons, present at some of the offices.

In cases where the premises were opened, the security officers explained that they shared the place with other workers who did not belong to CLOGSAG so the place had to be made accessible to those non-members.

A few workers present also indicated that they were complying with the strike directive, but came to the office to “sort out personal issues”.

The whole ministerial enclave still has red bands on tress, fence walls, main entrances, and office doors.

Some of the places the GNA visited were the Ministry of Transport, Office of the Head of the Local Government Service, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and CLOGSAG Secretariat.

The leadership of CLOGSAG on July 2, declared strike over Government’s failure to implement a new salary structure due for implementation January 2023.

