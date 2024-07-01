Ghana’s Azamati punches ticket to Paris Olympics 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 1, GNA – Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has earned a spot in the 100m race at the Paris Olympics through rankings.

The national 100m record holder would be making his second consecutive appearance at the Olympics, having made his debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite falling short of the official qualification mark, Azamati, who is placed 39th in the world rankings, has earned a spot at the Paris Olympics scheduled for July 26 – August 11, 2024.

Thus, the 26-year-old would compete for Ghana in both the 100m and the 4×100 relay team which had already booked qualification at the World Athletics Relay in Bahamas.

Azamati, who couldn’t progress to the semis at the Tokyo Olympics, will be hoping for a much better outing at the Paris Olympics.

He recently ran 10.05s at the Motonet GP Kuortane in Finland, which happens to be his fattest time of the year.

Azamati has had a tough year having finished fifth in the 100m finals at the 3th African Games which was held in Ghana back in March.

GNA

