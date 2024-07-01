Ghana’s Saminu grabs Olympic qualification in 100m, 200m races

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 01, GNA – Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu will compete in the 100m race at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games after securing qualification via the World Athletics ranking system.



The sprinting prodigy placed 54th on the ranking and made the shortlist for the 56 athletes who are expected to compete at the Paris Olympics.



This means the 22-year-old sprinter from the University of South Florida would not only compete in the 100-metre race at the Olympics but also in the 200-metre race, where he has already clinched qualification.



Samiru, secured his 200m qualification for the Olympics during this year’s NCAA Championships, where he placed third with a time of 20.12 seconds.



He, therefore, joins his fellow national teammate Benjamin Azamati, who also secured qualification through the ranking system after placing 39th.



Interestingly, both athletes would also compete in the 4x100m after the relay team booked qualification weeks ago at the World Athletics Relay in the Bahamas.



Azamati and Saminu would therefore compete in the individual track event, while Rose Yeboah would compete in the high jump event.

GNA

