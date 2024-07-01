Ghanaians must venture into poultry business — Deputy Agric Minister

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, July 1, GNA – Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, Deputy Minister of Agriculture in Charge of Livestock, says Ghanaians must venture into the poultry business to reduce the imports of poultry.

“We need to produce as much chicken as possible so that in the next five years, we don’t have to import chicken into the country,” he said.

Mr Tufeiru said this at the 2024 Ghana Poultry Day organised by the Agrihouse Foundation with support from the Ghana Tourism Authority and the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) on Monday, July 1 in Accra.

The Day aims to drive the advocacy for July 1st to be recognised and celebrated as Ghana Poultry Day, while promoting the consumption and patronage of local poultry in the country.

The Deputy Minister, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nanton in the Northern Region, said the poultry business was lucrative and could promote the consumption of local poultry and help feed the citizenry.

He said the Government started the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs policy to achieve inclusivity and for people to see that agriculture was a good business venture.

Mr Tufeiru explained that there had been an assessment review that called for some further work to be done to address the initial challenges of the policy.

The Deputy Minister said there was a new phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs where poultry rearing was included.

Hence, he called on big players in the poultry industry, unemployed graduates as well as those interested in partnering with the Government to improve the poultry industry to get on board.

Mr Tufeiru said starter packs, including a minimum of 120 live birds, battery cages, medication and feed for a period of seven to eight weeks would be provided for those who would apply.

“People have done that and further expanded with the initial support we have given them,” he stated.

Madam Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Member of Parliament of the Korle Klottey Constituency, said it was important for an enabling environment to be created for poultry rearing in the country.

She said the cost of poultry production in the country was expensive and not cost effective.

Madam Agyemang-Rawlings advised that agribusiness must have the required support systems and be made attractive and fun to encourage the youth to be involved.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, said so far, the event was successful for four consecutive times.

“… The fact that key government officials like the Ministers and others have been able to dedicate their time here, you see a whole balance of beautiful political divide unifying to come together to promote the Ghana Poultry Day. For us, it is a testament of growth and strengthening,” she added.

She urged the Government to recognise and declare July 1 as a day to celebrate the Ghana Poultry Day to educate people especially children on the opportunity that existed within the sector.

Students from some Senior High Schools, groups and individuals participated in a cooking competition as part of activities to mark the Day.

