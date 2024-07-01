I will start processes to lay LI in Parliament tomorrow to regulate cement prices – K.T. Hammond

By Issah Mohammed/ Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, July 1, GNA – Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, says he will officially begin the process of laying the Legislative Instrument (LI) on regulating prices of cement in Parliament on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

He said this after a consultative meeting between the Ministry and Cement Manufacturers on the LI failed.

In his address to journalists, the Minister said the cement manufacturers were demanding the meeting be held behind closed doors.

He, however, insisted that the opening session be covered by the media.

“It was supposed to be a meeting of the cement manufacturers in the country, and I thought it would be good for the media to cover so every knows that the consultations have already taken place, and the consultations will continue to take place,” he said.

Mr Hammond said though he only gave an indication of laying the LI, he had been criticised by some stakeholders, including the Minority in Parliament and cement manufacturers, for failing to consult extensively.

He justified the decision to lay the LI, saying that it was in the interest of the country and its citizens to prevent the establishment of “oligarchy and monopoly” in the cement industry.

“I wasn’t going to sit here and look for the cement manufacturing industries to take the country for a ride. I think there is an attempt to establish a cabal.

“I think there is an attempt to establish an oligarchy, a complete oligarchy, to manipulate the system. “In the process, the good people of Ghana would have been shortchanged. I’m not going to sit down for this,” he said.

A nine-member committee was established to monitor and coordinate the local cement industry in line with the Manufacture of Cement Regulations (LI 2480).

The Committee, inaugurated in Accra on April 5, 2024, is chaired by Professor Alex Dodoo of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

They are made up of representatives of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Institution of Engineering, Association of Ghana Industries, Chamber of Cement Manufacturers of Ghana, and an expert in cement production nominated by the Minister.

The Committee has been tasked to appraise, evaluate, and approve local content and local participation plans and reports of cement manufacturing entities.

According to LI 2480, there is a requirement for manufacturers of cement to register with the Committee.

Regulation 11 in LI 2480 states that: “A person shall not manufacture cement in the country unless the person registers with the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee in accordance with these Regulations.”

The regulations state that a person who did not register with the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee to manufacture cement shall not be granted a license to manufacture cement under the regulations.

Mr Hammond bemoaned the lack of respect some manufacturers had for the political heads of the country, which he said had manifested in the failure to attend Committee meetings since its establishment.

“They are beginning to dictate to me what they want. I don’t think it is acceptable. They tell me if you (journalists) are here, they would have no meetings with me. They do not have any intention of doing anything in public. I don’t do things in darkness,” he said.

