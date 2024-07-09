Free SHS has room for all of you – MCE tells BECE candidates

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaso (Ash), July 9, GNA – Candidates sitting for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), have been advised to eschew examination malpractices in their quest to get good grades for better placements.

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante Akim-South, who gave the advice, said the Free Senior High Policy had room for all candidates if they sat the exams.

He was addressing BECE candidates ahead of their first paper at the Juaso Senior High Technical School.

A total of 2,733 candidates are taking the exams at 11 centres across the Municipality.

The MCE implored the pupils to believe in themselves and apply whatever they had been taught during their three-year stay at the Junior High school.

He advised them to continue studying even beyond the BECE as they waited for their placements in Senior High Schools.

He urged the invigilators to be firm in their supervision but desist from any form of intimidation that could affect the psyche of the pupils.

