Former GBC presenter to be honoured at 2024 Ghana DJ Awards  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 30, GNA – Naa Ayeley Ardayfio, a renowned Disc Jockey (DJ) and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) presenter, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.

The special merit award is presented by the Awards Board to DJs who have made significant contributions to music promotion and entertainment throughout their careers.

It honours individuals who have shown “resilience, dedication, and a pioneering spirit, serving as an inspiration for future generations of DJs.”

Starting as a National Service person, Ms. Ardefio’s tenure at GBC included hosting ‘Music for You’ on GTV alongside Timothy Quashigah, where her charisma and musical acumen endeared her to audiences nationwide.

“Her passion for music and broadcasting soon led her to discover the art of DJing, becoming one of only three female DJs in Ghana in the 90s.

“Her impact on the DJing industry and her pioneering role as one of the few female DJs in Ghana make her a fitting recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Mr. Kwame Adu Gyamfi, a member of the Awards Board, said in a statement.

“Naa Ayeley Ardayfio’s journey from GBC studios to becoming a household name exemplifies resilience and dedication, especially at a period where we are promoting inclusion and diversity in the Disc Jockey business,” the Board added.

The theme for this year’s event, “United by Music,” underscores the power of music transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity.

It also reflects commitment of the organisers to promoting inclusivity and celebrating the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.

The awards, scheduled for November 25, 2024, would feature a rich spectrum of performances and other attractive scenes at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Following the success of last year’s event, the prestigious award continues to celebrate and empower the vibrant community of DJs in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

