AT Ghana, 3 Music inspire students with mentorship programme 

Accra, July 30, GNA- In a bid to empower the next generation to achieve academic success and on the job market, mobile telecommunication companies, AT Ghana and 3Music, have held a series of mentorship programmes for selected tertiary students.

Dubbed “refresh” the programme aimed at encouraging young students to take full advantage of extracurricular activities in school.

Held at the University of Education, Winneba Campus on the theme: “Balancing Academic and Personal Growth: Navigating Success in College,” the programme featured engaging sessions, where mentors from various fields shared their experiences and insights on the importance of balancing academic pursuits with extracurricular activities.

Speakers also highlighted how participation in sports, music, arts, and other non-academic activities could foster essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and time management.

Speaking at the event, Mr Alex Offei Lartey, Head of Digital Marketing and New Product Development at AT Ghana said as a company its goal was to equip students with a holistic education.

“Extracurricular activities provide invaluable opportunities for personal and professional development,” he said, urging students to seize the opportunities and broaden their horizons to make them ready for the job market.

Using his personal life experiences as an example, Mr Lartey said “My struggles in school taught me that until you are dead, you have equal chances to succeed as anyone else and stressed the need for the students to preserve and get involved in extracurricular activities, as they were pivotal in achieving success in life.

Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, CEO of 3 Music, emphasised the transformative power of extracurricular activities.

“Extracurricular activities are not just about fun and games. They shape character, build resilience, and prepare students for future challenges,” she said.

She added that her outfit was “proud to partner AT Ghana and other companies to encourage students to explore their passions beyond the classroom.”

Participants hailed the impact of the mentorship programme.

Stephanie Ankrah, a final-year student, for instance, said “This event has opened my eyes to the many possibilities outside of academics. I’m now more motivated to join the school choir and the debate team.”

The Organisers assured that the event would be sustained, adding that it was going to be held at the various tertiary campuses as part of their commitment to fostering well-rounded education and nurturing future leaders.

GNA

