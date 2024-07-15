Fear Sudan’s Sennar conflict triggers displacement: UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 14, (Xinhua/GNA) — UN Humanitarians said on Friday, they are deeply concerned that fighting in Sudan’s southeastern Sennar State, is triggering the displacement of thousands of people fleeing the conflict.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported, that more than 150,000 people in Sennar were displaced inside and outside the state since June 24. On Thursday alone, IOM, citing local sources, reported armed clashes in Maiurno village caused civilian casualties and forced about 100 families to flee their homes. “We and our partners are supporting those who have fled the fighting in Sennar,” OCHA said. “So far, the World Food Programme (WFP) has provided assistance to nearly 46,000 people displaced to Blue Nile State farther south, as well as some 3,000 people who fled to neighboring Gedaref State.”

The paramilitary rebel Rapid Support Forces had been hitting hard in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, in Sudan’s southwest. Skirting the capital of Khartoum to the north, some of their forces appear concentrating now in southeastern Sennar.

The humanitarians said WFP fears the Sennar fighting, signals an alarming spread of conflict eastward, towards Port Sudan.

In addition to rising insecurity, OCHA is deeply concerned that the expansion of the fighting may sever an important route for transporting humanitarian assistance from Port Sudan.

Gedaref State is to the east of Sennar. Its northern border is with the Red Sea State, home to Port Sudan. OCHA again underscored that the parties must de-escalate immediately and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law — to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access.

WFP said it urgently expanded its emergency food and nutrition assistance in war-torn Sudan last week, amid the looming threat of famine.

Conditions for civilians deteriorated and fighting intensified in battle zones.

