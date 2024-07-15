UN peacekeepers in DRC train troops for government army: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, July 14, (Xinhua/GNA) — UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have trained 400 recruits of the Congolese armed forces, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

“The training focused on tactics, special operations, and human rights, among other issues,” said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who added the objective is to prepare them to respond to the abuses committed against civilians by armed groups in hard-to-reach areas.

Dujarric said the troops are expected to deploy in Djugu territory of eastern Ituri province.

In the coming weeks, the mission, known as MONUSCO, will train more recruits as part of its commitment to enhance the operational capabilities of the DRC army.

“As a reminder, the UN peacekeeping mission continues to implement its protection of civilians’ mandate in Ituri and North Kivu provinces, following the disengagement of the peacekeeping mission from its area of operation in South Kivu,” the spokesman said. MONUSCO is to leave the DRC by the end of the year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

