Education reforms to concentrate on STEM education – Deputy Minister 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kumasi, July 12, GNA – The government is promoting innovation and creativity among the youth by implementing policies and reforms that concentrate on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education has stated.

These policies, according to him, aim to provide students with the necessary skills to succeed in the fourth industrial revolution, leading to a skilled workforce and economic growth.

The goal, he said, was to produce a large number of competent, employable young people who would drive Ghana’s socioeconomic progress.

Prof. Nyarko, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, stated these at the 19th graduation ceremony of St. Louis College of Education, in Kumasi.

He noted that the government was making significant investments in education by constructing five STEM-based institutions at the tertiary level in the newly created five regions of the country.

According to the Deputy Minister, the construction of the universities would increase the number of student enrollment, which was crucial for accelerating the industrialization agenda of Ghana.

“This initiative, in combination with other efforts, has the potential to drive scientific advancement in the medium to long term, and bring the ratio of students in humanities fields to the desired levels,” he noted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

