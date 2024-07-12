GNAT committed to the welfare of Teachers – Osei Kankam 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 12, GNA – Mr Solomon Osei Kankam, Kumasi Metro Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has reiterated the commitment of the Association to fight for the welfare of its members, even in retirement.

This, he said was the surest way to make lives comfortable for them during, and after serving the country.

He said the Teachers’ Fund was a platform to express gratitude to teachers for their immense contributions when they were in active service.

Mr Osei Kankam was speaking at a ceremony in Kumasi to present cheques to some 60 retired pre-tertiary teachers as their benefits of the Teachers’ Fund.

The cheques in total, amounted to GH¢183,000.00.

The beneficiaries were some of the teachers from the Kumasi metropolis who went on retirement in the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Mr Agyeman said the Teachers’ Fund was an initiative by GNAT, aimed at motivating teachers to save money for their retirement while having access to some loans during active service.

He said apart from SSNIT contributions, the Fund was the largest and most reliable source of financial security for pre-tertiary teachers.

It had helped many teachers on retirement to establish small businesses to help with the upkeep of their families and took care of their health needs.

He said GNAT had been instrumental in ensuring that its members had quality medical care, and had thus, introduced a free cancer treatment scheme and other chronic ailments for its members and their spouses.

Mr Kankam said GNAT had also supported teachers with legal counsel when they were involved in court cases and provided scholarships to some teachers to pursue further studies to improve their teaching skills.

He called on the government to keep its promise of giving each teacher a laptop and continue to support teachers with the necessary logistics to aid them in their work.

Mr. Agyin Frimpong, Kumasi Metro Secretary of GNAT, said an amount of up to GH₵70, 000.00 in loans could be given to a member through the Teachers’ Fund.

He called on all pre-tertiary teachers to get on board and contribute to the Fund to enjoy the benefits.

