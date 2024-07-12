2024 BECE: Invigilators warn to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), July 12, GNA-Dr Simon Gbene, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI), has warned invigilators supervising the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

He stated that: “Your role in ensuring the integrity of the examination process is crucial. Remember that your actions have a direct impact on the future of these young minds.”

Dr Gbene gave the advice in a press statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.

The statement expressed concern that any form of malpractice or corruption would not only undermine the credibility of the examination but would also rob deserving students of their hard-earned success.

“Let us work together to create a fair and supportive environment for all students to thrive. Your integrity is key to building a brighter future for Ghana,” the statement added.

To the candidates, the statement said, “As you sit for your BECE, remember that this is a significant milestone in your academic journey. You have prepared well, and you have the potential to excel. Believe in yourselves, stay focused, and trust your abilities.

Remember, these examinations are not a definition of your worth, but rather a stepping stone to greater heights. You are the future leaders and change-makers of Ghana, and we have faith in you. Go out there and make yourselves and the country proud.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

