Driver, loading boys narrowly escape death as heavy-duty truck crashes at New-Dormaa

By Christopher Tetteh



Sunyani-New-Dormaa, July 12, GNA – A driver and some loading boys narrowly escaped death when a heavy-duty truck loaded with quantities of lumber was involved in a crash on the New-Dormaa portion of the Sunyani-Techiman highway.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the driver of the 36-wheeler Man Diesel Truck, with registration Number AS 6594-17 and heading towards Techiman, attempted to negotiate a curve when the truck fell sideways and blocked the stretch.



It occurred around the Third Garrison Battalion (3BN) area in the early hours of Friday, however, during a visit to the scene, the GNA noticed that the loading boys were still struggling to offload the truck which was lying halfway on the stretch.



No casualty was reported.



The stretch has since been diverted to facilitate the movements of vehicles and motorists, however, residents and businesses along the stretch told the GNA they could not contain the dust emanating from the other side of the diverted road,



“The dust is too much and has serious health implications on us and our children. It is also dangerous for school children to also cross to the other side of the road”, a resident, and seamstress along the stretch, only known as Madam Cynthia told the GNA.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

