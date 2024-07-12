Stakeholders commended for the successful conduct of BECE in Adaklu district 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi (V/R), July 12, GNA – Mr Charles Kugbeadzor, Headteacher of Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Basic school on Friday commended stakeholders for the successful conduct of the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Adaklu district.

The stakeholders he mentioned were the West African Examination Council, the Adaklu District Directorate of Education, invigilators, teachers, students, and Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu.

Mr Kugbeadzor, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the end of the examination noted that the examination was incident free.

He advised the next batch of students who would be sitting the examination next year to take their studies seriously as WAEC had changed their mode of setting examinations.

He urged parents of those who just wrote the BECE not to wait until the results were released but “put your houses in order before the results are released.”

He asked the students to be obedient and submissive to their parents “as you have a long road ahead of you.”

Master Wisdom Afenyo, candidate of Adaklu Helekpe Junior High School speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the examination said, “the examination met my expectations and I hoped to get a single aggregate.”

Ms. Agbenyo Sharon Rose, who also spoke with the GNA, commended their teachers for preparing them for the examination.

She advised her colleagues not to relent on their efforts but keep on burning the midnight candle to enable them to prepare for their next level of education.

Ms Agbenyo was also full of praise for their parents for their sacrifices to see them through their basic education.

She pleaded with them to prepare for their Senior High Education.

Five hundred and twenty-eight candidates took the BECE at two centres in the Adaklu district.

