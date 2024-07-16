Dr Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana – Buipewura declares

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 16, GNA – Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, says God has appointed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, to lead Ghana to the next level of her development.

Speaking at his palace on Tuesday when the NPP Flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him, Buipewura Jinapor II extolled the training and leadership qualities exhibited by Dr Bawumia as Vice President.

The traditional leader expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia’s ability to successfully lead the nation as President of the Republic, if Ghanaians give him the mandate on the December 7 Election.

“Truly you are appointed by God to stand in for Ghana” Buipewura Jinapor II,” stated.

Dr Bawumia, who began his tour in the North East Region has since toured a number of constituencies in the Northern and Savannah Regions, explaining his 70-point vision for Ghana’s holistic transformation.

The Buipewura urged Dr Bawumia to remain resolute and focused on marketing his vision and proposed policies to the electorate, and later pronounced blessings on the NPP flagbearer.

“Dr Bawumia, I have stretched my two hands on you with all my blessings. May the good Lord help you and see you through,” he stated.

GNA

