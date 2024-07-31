Death toll in India landslides passes 150, more people feared trapped

New Delhi, Jul. 31, (dpa/GNA) – Deadly landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed at least 156 people, local government officials said on Wednesday, as rescuers resumed search operations for missing people feared trapped by mud and debris.

The landslides in the hilly Wayanad region took place in the early hours of Tuesday, trapping people in their homes while they were asleep.

The local government is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide and those still missing, the Hindu newspaper reported.

Incessant rain over two days caused landslides resulting in fast-flowing rivers filled with mud and boulders that swept away bridges and blocked roads, posing challenges for rescue operations.

The army and navy are helping local first responders and the National Disaster Relief Force to rescue people from marooned areas using rope pulleys and earthmoving machines.

Army engineers are constructing a temporary bridge to rescue people from the completely cut-off the area of Mundakkai.

More than 3,000 people are residing in relief camps set up in the area on safer ground. More rainfall has been forecast.

