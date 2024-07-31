Ex-Deputy Education Minister supports Somanya Methodist Basic School

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), July 31, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Education Minister and Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, has donated 100 bags of cement to the Somanya Methodist Basic School in the Eastern Region for infrastructure development.

The cement was to aid in the renovation of the school building to ensure that learners studied in a safe building free from fear of disaster.

Additionally, Mr Ablakwa handed over Gh¢5,000.00 to the Junior High School to support the installation of equipment for a smart classroom.

The donation followed a pledge he made to the school last year during a speech and prize-giving graduation ceremony when the Yilo Krobo Municipal Education Director appealed for support.

Mr Jonas. T. Numo, the Vice Chairman of the Yilo Krobo National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his entourage handed over the items to the school on behalf of Mr Ablakwa.

Mr Peter Atta Bilson, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Education Director, on behalf of the teachers and parents thanked the North Tongu MP and all other stakeholders for their kind response to their need for aid.

