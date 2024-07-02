Cyberbullying on digital lending apps: 130 cases recorded in 2024 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 01, GNA—A total of 130 cases of cyberbullying has been recorded on digital lending mobile applications (Apps) so far in 2024, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), has said.

The Apps that have been identified include Ahomka Loan, Antcredit, Beanloan, Bestloan, BezoMoney, Boomloan, Casharrow, Cashwave, Cmgh loan, Cosycredit, Credit Bag, Divacash, Express Loan, Five loan, FullCredit, Homecredit, Itapcredit, Kashby, Lever credit.

Others are Leverloan, Lightscience, Loanfast, MegaCredit, Minaloan, Mix/oan, Omansika, Ozzy money, Pea money, Perfect loan, PojaCredit, Profitloan, Prokash, Roseloan, Safeloan, Starloan, SunTrust, Tipcash, and UnikCredit.

The Authority, in explaining the Modus Operandi, said when a user installed the App, an amount (usually less than GHS 200) was automatically credited into the user’s mobile money wallet even without an actual loan request.

It said one week after disbursing the loan, the fraudsters used extortion tactics including demanding loan repayment with high interest rates from the victim or an associate, threatening to circulate actual or fabricated nude photos of the victim on social media, threatening to label the victim as a thief or wanted criminal.

The CSA said even after victims repaid, some fraudsters continued to demand additional payments.

According to the Authority, the Apps were in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) according to Bank of Ghana (BoG) notice BG/GOV/SEC/2022/10.

In addition, the owners of the Apps have not met the compliance obligations of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) hence their access and use of the data and PII of users violate the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).

Victims would typically have granted these Apps access to their data (contacts, photos) and personally identifiable information (PII) e.g., Ghana card ID, during the installation.

The Authority advised the public against subscribing to those mobile applications since they were not sanctioned by the BoG and the Data Protection Commission.

“The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities; Call or Text – 292, WhatsApp – 0501603111, Email – [email protected].”

GNA

