Chief calls for attention towards communities affected by Dam spillage  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Awadiwoekome (V/R) July 15, GNA – Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, the Dufia of Bakpa Awadiwoekome, has called for government’s urgent attention towards the various communities that were submerged during the Akosombo Dam spillage last year.

He expressed concern over the government’s inability to resettle and compensate the residents who lost their houses and businesses in the Bakpa Awadiwoekome enclave.

Togbe Sakpiti told the Ghana News Agency that despite organizing a precautionary spillage workshop on July 11, the government, through the Volta River Authority (VRA) failed to address the settlement of the flood victims.

Togbe stated that the impact of last year’s spillage on island residents in the Central Tongu district was destructive and lamented how the planned spillage of 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water by the VRA in coming weeks would affect them again.

Togbe urged the Government to expedite resettlement projects across the district and provide a safe refuge for his people.

He called on all industry players to support in prioritizing the welfare of the residents ahead of the upcoming spillage.

GNA

