VRA secures new resettlement site at Mepe 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R) July 15, GNA – Mr Kenneth Arthur, the Deputy Chief Executive, in-charge of Services of the Volta River Authority (VRA), and his team have visited Mepe in the North Tongu District to assess the condition of the safe havens and secure a new land site for the construction of resettlement houses.

The visit was part of an attempt to mitigate the damage caused by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam controlled Spillage last year.

The visit was also to show the Authority’s commitment to the well-being and health of the persons affected by the spillage.

He was joined by Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Seji Saji, the Deputy Director-General (Technical and Reforms) of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), traditional representatives, amongst others.

The DCE emphasized the endearing partnership between the VRA, Mepe, and the communities impacted by the Authority’s operations, and assured them of the Authority’s commitment to maintaining this mutual relationship.

He affirmed the VRA’s dedication to the welfare of those impacted by the spillage, hence the need to construct resettlement facilities to ensure their comfort.

Mr Osborn Fenu stated that the government is implementing measures to ensure the restoration of the livelihood of the people as well as improving road access to the various safe havens in Mepe.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of the Mepe Traditional Area, commended the VRA for its proactive initiative, indicating that it was timely and needed by the affected residents.

He further urged the Authority to sustain their humanitarian efforts to ensure the welfare and comfort of his people.

The team inspected several established resettlement facilities, such as the Citi FM pavilion and Safe Alternative Housing.

GNA

