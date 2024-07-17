Cheddar to unveil “The New Six”

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 17 GNA – Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, an independent presidential aspirant, says he will be unveiling a billboard of “The New Six” to showcase the key individuals behind the New Force Movement.

There are some billboards in the cities with the image of Nana Kwame Bediako at the centre and surrounded by six masked individuals.

Addressing a press conference, he explained that the masks would be removed gradually to reveal the identities of the individuals.

The “New Six” concept, he explained, represented a new generation of young, insightful leaders with extensive knowledge in various sectors of the economy.

“Our vision for Ghana is ambitious and transformative. We envision a nation where every region pauses with industrial vitality. Each, a beacon of innovation and economic prosperity,” he said.

Mr Bediako also emphasised that regional industrial evolution was central to his Movement’s agenda and that by transforming all 16 regions into vibrant industrial hubs, he aimed to unlock Ghana’s vast mineral and human potentials.

He asserted that the transformation he intended to bring would create millions of jobs, reduce poverty, and extend prosperity beyond Accra.

“We are building a future where every Ghanaian can dream big and achieve greatness,” he said.

GNA

