Central Tongu: VRA engages stakeholders ahead of eminent Akosombo Dam spillage  

Adidome (V/R), July 12, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) has organized a one-day workshop in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region to sensitize people living along the Volta River basin on a planned precautionary spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The engagement brought together relevant stakeholders, community members and VRA officials, to discuss the potential impact of the spillage and evacuation plans for areas that may be affected.

The VRA announced that the planned precautionary spill would release 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water, which would largely remain within the river channel.

However, areas such as Siamekome, and Atsukope would be heavily affected, and parts of Awadiwoekome Island may experience minimal impacts per the rainfall timing in the Northern part of the country and Burkina Faso.

The VRA assured that communities along the river banks and islands would be informed and evacuated before the spillage.

However, reports from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) revealed that the residents who were affected by the spillage last year are receiving farm inputs, including resettlement in various parts of the district.

NADMO reports also gathered that validations were conducted as part of a simulation exercise to ensure preparedness.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive, reiterated the government’s commitment to resettling affected communities through the Works and Housing Ministry.

