Abu Jinapor given oversight responsibility over Energy Ministry

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 12, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has designated Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo, an oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.

This follows the resignation of the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was chosen as Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 Election.

This was in a statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, the President has accepted the resignation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as Energy Minister with effect from July 18, 2024.

The president has asked Samuel Abu Jinapor to have Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy, while Mr Herbert Krampah, the Minister of State designate for the Ministry of Energy would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Ministry.

This is the third time the President had given additional responsibilities to Mr Jinapor over other Ministries.

It will be recalled that following the resignation of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. John Alan Kyerematen, the President on January 14, 2023, appointed Mr. Jinapor as the caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, a position he held for three months.

Mr Jinapor is expected to deal with some pressing energy matters at the Ministry, including the intermittent power situation and crude oil production.

GNA

