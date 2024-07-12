Liberal Party of Ghana parliamentary candidate outlines vision for Ahanta-West

By P.K.Yankey

Apowa (W/R), July 12, GNA – The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Parliamentary Candidate in the Ahanta-West Constituency, Mr Jonathan Henry Quaicoe has indicated that he will lead the people in addressing the pressing issues in the constituency if elected as Member of Parliament.

He said his “motivation to run as a Parliamentary Candidate in the area, stemmed from an innermost passion and love for public service as a clinical nurse.”

Mr Quaicoe said as an indigene, who grew up in the Ahanta-West Constituency, he had firsthand information about developmental challenges confronting the area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Apowa in the Ahanta-West Municipality of the Western Region.

He mentioned some of the developmental challenges facing the area as a poor road network, lack of quality education, inaccessible health care delivery, lack of social amenities, downward economic growth, and low agricultural production.

Mr Quaicoe promised to bring fresh perspectives to Parliament, putting the needs of the community at the forefront through proper dialogue from stakeholders,partners,Heads of Departments, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, political parties, and community members.

Mr said he would bring on board five major pillars of development such as fresh perspectives with a new viewpoint and approaches to addressing long-standing issues and goals of the Constituency.

The Parliamentary Candidate said he was abreast of community knowledge with in-depth understanding of community needs, concerns and aspirations.

Another major pillar, he said, was a collaborative sense to engage with diverse groups and build coalitions.

Mr Quaicoe promised to foster stronger network connections and relationships built through campaign and community work.

The Ahanta-West Parliamentary Candidate for the LPG said he had outlined a mandate for change with a clear directive from your constituents to address specific issues and implement positive reforms.

