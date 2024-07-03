CAAVE-Ghana urges government to create more jobs to reduce threats of violent extremism   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 3, GNA – The Civil Society Alliance Against Violent Extremism-Ghana (CAAVE Ghana) has called on the government to create jobs and reduce the growing youth unemployment in the country.

According to the Alliance, a coalition of dedicated civil society organisations, the country had not experienced the same level of extremist violence as some of its neighbours, the risk remained significant due to regional instability and the presence of extremist groups in the Sahel region.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Hussein Rahman, the National President of CAAVE-Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the country was not immune to the threats posed by violent extremism.

“We recognize the profound impact that violent extremism has on peace, security, and development”, it stated, saying though the country had not experienced large-scale terrorist attacks, there had been isolated incidents and arrests related to extremist activities.

In 2021, the National Security Ministry reported the arrest of individuals suspected of planning terrorist activities, highlighting the need for vigilance.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2022, West Africa remains one of the most affected regions by terrorism, with countries like Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Mali experiencing high levels of extremist violence.

The spillover effects of these conflicts pose a threat to Ghana’s security, the statement indicated and added that the growing unemployment in the country made the youth vulnerable and exposed them highly to extremist groups.

A significant portion of the nation’s population is under the age of 30, and youth unemployment remains a pressing issue.

According to the World Bank, the youth unemployment rate in Ghana was approximately 12.6 per cent in 2020 and this demographic is particularly vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by extremist groups.

It said Northern Ghana had experienced sporadic incidents of violent extremism, often fueled by socio-economic disparities, political marginalization, and ethnic tensions.

The region’s youth, who face high unemployment rates and limited opportunities, are particularly vulnerable to radicalization.

CAAVE Ghana is committed to implementing comprehensive and sustainable measures to address the challenges posed by violent extremism, it said.

“Our approach aligns with global best practices and involves collaboration with national and international partners.”

It said the alliance conducted extensive community outreach programmes to raise awareness about the dangers of violent extremism and worked with local leaders, schools, and religious institutions to promote tolerance, peace, and social cohesion.

Recognizing the vulnerability of youth to radicalization, CAAVE Ghana implements programmes aimed at providing economic opportunities and vocational training, the statement said.

“By addressing the root causes of unemployment and disenfranchisement, we aim to reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies,” it added.

CAAVE Ghana also collaborates with national security agencies to enhance their capacity to detect and prevent extremist activities and that includes training programmes on counter-terrorism strategies, intelligence gathering, and community policing.

The statement explained the threat of violent extremism was a complex and evolving challenge that required a multifaceted and collaborative approach, saying CAAVE Ghana remained steadfast in its mission to safeguard the nation and contributed to global efforts to combat extremism.

It called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and the international community, to join hands in tackling the threats of violent extremism and building a safer and more resilient country free from the scourge of violent extremism.

