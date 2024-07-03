CLOGSAG members in Hohoe, Kadjebi, Ho join nationwide strike over new salary structure 

By Edward Williams/ Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Hohoe (V/R), July 3, GNA – Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Hohoe, Kadjebi and Ho in the Volta region, have joined the nationwide strike declared by the Association effective July 3, 2024.

Notices of the action have been passed at various places at the Assemblies for the attention of members.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw offices in the aforementioned areas such as the Budget, Records, Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, Client Services Unit, Social Welfare Department and Department of Statistics locked.

The Association, according to the strike notice signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, said the strike action was a result of the failure of the implementation of the salary structure for members.

The notice asked members to stay away from work until further notice, adding that “similarly, all CLOGSAG Secretariats and Offices are to be shut down”.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Doe, Chairman, CLOGSAG, Kadjebi District, told GNA in an interview that the strike has become necessary due to the government’s inability to implement the agreed migration to the new salary structure.

He said that upon negotiation with the government in 2022, the government agreed to migrate them onto the new salary structure effective January 2023 and that upon waiting for some months without the implementation, the Association went to the government with the issue, but no response.

The Chairman said upon waiting for close to two years, they had no other option than to go on strike.

Mr Doe alleged that “CLOGSAG staff are the least paid in the country,” so the government should heed their demands without any further delay.

GNA

