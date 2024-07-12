Beyond morning sickness, the unexpected reality of pre-eclampsia 

By GNA Feature by Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 12, GNA – As a pregnant woman, every kick and twitch of the growing baby is a precious milestone, coupled with full expectations of holding the newborn in their arms at the end of their gestation.

For some women, their anticipation, joy, and hope are clouded by the threat of pre-eclampsia, a condition that can turn a dream pregnancy into a nightmare.

Pre-eclampsia

It is a disease characterised by high blood pressure and damage to many organs, such as the liver and kidney.

It is regarded as a silent predator that strikes without warning and could have devastating consequences for both the expectant mother and the foetus. Despite its severity, it remains a misunderstood condition.

Pre-eclampsia has no regard for the age, health, or background of any pregnant woman and affects thousands of women worldwide.

It sets in after the 20th week of gestation in women who may have had normal blood pressure earlier. It can be present in the normal, moderate, or severe range.

“A mother’s strength, overcoming pre-eclampsia”

Mrs. Adjoa Arthur is a 39-year-old trader in Ashaiman-Zenu and has three children: two boys and a girl.

She said her first pregnancy was without complications, but the last baby, Crystal Arthur’s pregnancy changed her dreams and almost turned them into nightmares.

Mrs. Arthur recounted that she began having slight headaches, double vision, and easily fatigued symptoms, which she considered normal as every pregnancy comes with different experiences.

The symptoms spiked like a thunderstorm, and she started having blurry vision, severe headaches, nausea, and vomiting, among others.

“I gained weight abnormally; my face got swollen; I couldn’t breathe well; it became severe; I was panting for air; there was a time I almost died if not for the swift intervention of my husband.”

She added that she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia on her 22nd week of gestation: “I was shocked because everything was normal; I never saw myself in that situation; the first pregnancy was smooth; I even thought it was spiritual.”

To save the baby and mother, she was induced to give birth in the 37th week of pregnancy. The baby was delivered more than 24 hours after the inducement.

“When I saw the baby, although I was weak, the joy I felt was unmeasurable; it was a miracle. I thanked God for his goodness, and my husband was in tears,” Mrs. Arthur narrated with joy.

Today my baby is thriving, a vibrant reminder of hope, courage, and thankfulness to God Almighty.

Pre-eclampsia can be dangerous and life-threatening by causing complications such as eclampsia, placenta abruption, foetal growth restriction, kidney and liver damage, low birth weight.

The cause of pre-eclampsia is not known; however, risk factors include expecting multiple babies, a previous history of pre-eclampsia, family history, and having a body mass index above 35.

While herbs may have health benefits, pre-eclampsia is a serious medical condition that requires evidence-based medical treatment. The use of herbs without medical treatment may lead to further serious complications.

Dr. Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, said the region recorded 170 maternal deaths, of which 30 percent were due to pre-eclampsia.

She said this during the launch of 2024 world pre-eclampsia day at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, stating that pre-eclampsia in Sub-Saharan Africa occurs among about 13 percent of all pregnant women.

Conclusion

Pre-eclampsia can lead to devastating consequences for the woman, baby, and even the family if not prevented and handled properly.

Pregnant women have therefore been urged by health experts to seek immediate treatment from health facilities and not desist from taking other non-prescribed medications.

GNA

