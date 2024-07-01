Bawumia: Let’s set aside July 1 as National Youth Day

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 01, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has proposed that Ghana should set aside the 1st of July every year as a National Youth Day to brainstorm on youth empowerment and development.

“It would not be a misplaced priority if, in the near future, the 1st of July is set aside as a national youth day for the Republic of Ghana since there is no day set aside in Ghana as Ghana’s Youth Day like it is in other countries,” the Vice President stated.

The Day, he said, would also afford the nation the opportunity to promote and inculcate in the youth the spirits of patriotism, volunteerism and discipline to foster national development.

The Vice President suggested the National Youth Day during the 70th Anniversary of the National Cadet Corps in Accra, on Monday held on the theme: “Empowering Ghana’s Youth for Peace and Stability towards Development.”

At the anniversary, members of the cadet corps mounted a parade at the Black Star Square in Accra, which was reviewed by Vice President Bawumia.

Vice President Bawumia said: “It has been seventy (70) years since the cadet corps was established in Ghana in a wonderful school called Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in the Western Region to help train and inculcate in the youth the spirit of discipline and volunteerism.

“It is also 64 years today that Ghana, our beloved country, attained its Republic status.

“Ghana’s youth of today tell us the future of our Republic. The discipline embedded in them tells us how the future will be when most of us are no longer in leadership,” Dr Bawumia stated, and added: “I am happy that over the years, the Government has deemed it necessary to create an environment for the youth (the National Cadet Corps) to have their day celebrated in July every year. “

The Vice-President expressed his desire to ensure youth empowerment, adding: “We are gathered here to look at the Role the Youth of this beautiful country can play in maintaining peace and stability before, during and after the coming election.

He was hopeful that the youth of this country would exhibit their constitutional rights diligently in electing a competent leader to steer the affairs of the nation for the next four years during the December 7 Election.

The Vice President said it was time the security agencies took a critical look at unearthing brilliant talents by giving some quota to the National Cadet Corps and other youth groups when it comes to recruiting and enlisting personnel into the security services.

“This is very important and will help the manpower of the service. The discipline and knowledge they get from this training are very rich and can be tapped into the service.

“I am informed that most of our good security chiefs across board were once upon a time members of the cadet corps when they were in school,” the Vice President noted.

The National Cadet Corps is the biggest and most reliable youth organisation in Ghana, under the leadership of Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amartefio.

Ghana can boast of a total of 1,276 cadet corps in various institutions with a numerical strength of 76,577 members at the basic, secondary, and tertiary levels.

The Vice President commended the National Award Planning Committee that considered the inclusion of leaders from the National Cadet Corps and other youth leaders who had consistently organised the youth parade with no major financial burden to the Government.

Dr Bawumia suggested that the leadership of the National Cadet Corps should be part of the recipients of national honours such as the Order of the Star of Volta when the time comes for awarding distinguished national heroes and heroines for their selfless, voluntary, consistent, and hardworking service to the country.

Some members of the National Cadet Corps were recognised and rewarded for their effort towards the growth and development of the cadet corps.

They were Mr. Thomas Kyei-Breduh, headmaster of St. Johns Grammar Senior High School, being the best headmaster under the year in review and supported the growth and development of the cadet corps in his school in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Ayabilla Richard, Headmaster of Zibilla Senior High Technical School for being the best headmaster and supporting the growth and development of the cadet corps in Upper East Region.

Dr. William Kwame Amankrah Appiah for being the best Regional Director for Education and supporting the growth, stability and development of the cadet corps in the Ashanti Region.

Others were Senior Volunteer Cadet officer Francis Nangode for being the best sector coordinator and supporting the growth and development of the cadet corps.

Cadet Senior Under Officer, Adriel Samuel Papa Nii Tettey for being the first young student to command a national cadet parade of 15,000 student youth cadets in 2023 and now 20,000 cadets two consecutive times, while in SHS 1 and SHS 2.

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Hajia Katumi Nantogmah Attah was rewarded for showing leadership and support for the corps in her Region.

On behalf of the President, Dr Bawumia congratulated the Board Chairman and members of the cadet Board, and members of the national planning committee and key officers for working behind the scenes to ensure the successful organisation of this historical event.

