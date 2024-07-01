We cannot succeed as a country without the media – Bagbin 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, July 1, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reiterated the important role the media plays in Ghana’s multi-party democracy, saying that the country cannot succeed without the media.

“It is for a good reason that when you go into our Constitution, you see that we have given a very high premium to the media but unfortunately in practice, that is not what we are doing as country,” he said at an engagement with the media in Kumasi.

The event formed part of series of public engagements the Speaker is scheduled to undertake in the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to bridge the gap between parliament and the public.

Speaker Bagbin said much as investment in the media by the private sector was commendable, it was important for the State to commit resources to the media, emphasising that all the media did was for the public good.

He said: “Not much is given to the media, but much is expected from the media,” and stressed the need to change the narrative as a country.

“We need to invest in the media and that does not mean buying you or moving away from your conscience, and your vision or what you want to do,” the Speaker observed.

He pointed out that if the State could take care of all arms of government it would not be out of place to cater for the media, which also plays a critical role in national development.

Touching on the poor remuneration of journalists, Speaker Bagbin said there should be some standard condition of service for media personnel led by the National Media Commission.

“You should not be allowed to fend for yourselves for serving your nation. After all, that is not what has happened to us (parliamentarians). The State supports us, so we should also be able to reach out to media personnel to do their work,” he argued.

He underlined the need for the government to provide the needed logistics and infrastructure to facilitate the work of journalists in the national interest.

The media in Ghana, he said, was one of the most vibrant across the world and applauded the media for their immense contribution to 32 years of democratic governance under the Fourth Republic.

Mr Kingsley Hope, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), raised concern about rickety vehicles allocated to journalists when they join convoys of government officials which often endangered the lives of journalists.

He also appealed for the completion of the GJA regional office project which had stalled for many years.

GNA

