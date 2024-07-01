Biakoye DCE donates to Tapaman SHTS, Worawora Zongo

By Edward Williams

Nkonya (O/R), July 1, GNA – Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented 24 streetlighting bulbs to the Tapaman Senior High Technical School (SHTS) to improve security at the school.

The DCE also presented sets of football jerseys to the Worawora Zongo community.

She urged the staff to continue playing their various roles to enhance teaching and learning.

He admonished the students to take their studies seriously and do away with behaviours that could jeopardise their future.

Mr Alanja Nbomedong, Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the DCE for the support and promised to take good care of them to ensure their longevity.

In a separate development, the DCE presented sets of football jerseys to the Worawora Zongo community when she made a ‘post Eid al-Adha’ visit to the community.

She commended the community for a peaceful celebration and urged them to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence with others.

Madam Carboo also donated towards the repairs of parts of the roofs of the Mubarikiya Islamic Basic School.

GNA

