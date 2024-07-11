Attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP Office: Six more suspects arrested

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 11, GNA—The Police have arrested six people who had earlier been declared wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of property at the New Patriotic Party’s Ayawaso West Wuogon office.

The six suspects include Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessi Funu and Christian Biakuse.

A police news brief said the arrest brings the total number pf suspects apprehended in the matter to seven.

They are assisting the police with investigations.

The police assured the public that all other suspects would be arrested and brought to justice.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

