Euro 2024: 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo makes history with England  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 11, GNA – Manchester United Midfielder, Kobbie Boateng Mainoo has written his name in the history books of England as the youngest player to feature in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the Three Lions.

The teenager lasted 89 minutes in their clash against Netherlands as he helped his side earn a place in the finals of this year’s European Championship after a masterclass performance.

It has been a breakthrough year for the Ghanaian who has managed to cement his position at his club side within a short period.

Mainoo, born to Ghanaian parents began his youth career at Cheadle and Gatley Junior Football Club, before joining Manchester United at the age of nine.

Throughout his journey of becoming a professional footballer, the youngster became a prominent team member in England’s Under-17, Under-18, and Under-19 youth levels.

Mainoo’s growth at the junior level got his name swinging on the lips of many football fans who yearned to see the midfielder in Manchester United’s first team.

The time finally came for the 19-year-old to sign his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2022.

Among his strength as an upcoming footballer were his skillful traits, quick footwork in possession, long range shots and his ability to pick a pass, chip in and score goals.

His impressive performance convinced Coach Erik Ten Hag to offer him an opportunity to train with the first team in October 2022, where he was named on the bench for the first time against Newcastle United.

The English-born Ghanaian made his senior debut on January 10, 2023, starting in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

In March 2024, he earned a call-up to the England national team for the first time where he played in a friendly against Brazil and Belgium.

The promising talent previously swerved a possible switch to wear the jersey of his motherland, Ghana after the Ghana Football Association showed interest in him.

The Manchester United midfielder also scored the winning goal for his side in a 2–1 victory over Manchester City to clinch the FA Cup title and also become the first English teenager to score in a final since 1982.

He ended the 2023/24 season with a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

After being benched at the early stages of the 2024 European Championship, the midfielder has now gained a place in Gareth Southgate’s first team as they head into the finals against Spain on Sunday July 14, 2024.

Kobbie Mainoo is yet to score a goal for the senior side.

GNA

