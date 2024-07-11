Border dispute resolution instrument for regional security and stability — Akufo-Addo

By Ken Sackey

Accra, July 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for robust border dispute settlement systems to prevent conflicts over natural resources in West Africa.

He noted that boundary issues had a negative impact on national and sub-regional security, and that an effective border resolution mechanism was a potent tool for the region’s socio-economic development and stability.

The President said this when the heads of Boundary Commissions in West Africa called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Wednesday.

They are in Accra to participate in a three-day meeting aimed at drawing up modalities for the establishment of a coordinating mechanism between national and regional actors.

The meeting is being organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Its goal will be to promote a better orientation, adopt border governance measures, and manage international boundaries within the subregion.

President Akufo-Addo said that it was important for ECOWAS states to work to preserve their boundaries to avoid conflicts.

He emphasized that one of the most crucial choices made at the onset of the OAU was to adhere to the colonial boundaries inherited before independence.

That choice, he noted, should be preserved to maintain regional stability.

The President recalled the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, which had to be resolved in court.

“Fortunately for Ghana, this dispute was litigated at the Maritime Court in Hamburg and the outcome, which weas favourable to Ghana, was readily accepted by Cote d’Ivoire.

“This was possible because of the farsightedness of President Alassane Ouattara, who saw the importance of ending this conflict peacefully,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo noted that such gesture should not be taken for granted since not all leaders would act like President Ouattara, saying, “it is therefore important for us to take it out of the hands of possibilities,”

“We can’t take it for granted that every president will behave like Alassane Ouattara. For this reason, the work that you are doing to establish a coordinating mechanism is very important,” he told the delegation.

The President commended the ECOWAS for the initiative to bring the regional boundary commissions together to deliberate on border governance.

“The initiative that has been taken by ECOWAS to bring you together to discuss these very important subjects is commendable,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged the regional Boundary Commissions to continue their efforts to prevent disputes and instability in the economic bloc.

“All of us know that, for instance, European history is littered with wars over boundaries in Europe right now.

“So, to have a mechanism for being able to resolve peacefully issues to do with national boundaries is an extremely important development.

“I want to encourage you to give this effort that is being done to establish a coordinating mechanism and find a way of working together to concretise the decisions about boundaries.

“I hope that by the end of your visit, the conclusions and recommendations that will come from your work will go a long way in securing our borders,” he said.

The President reiterated Ghana’s commitment to ensure that boundary disputes with its immediate neighbours are resolved peacefully.

“As far as our immediate neighbors as Ghanaians are concerned, we will continue to work with them to ensure that disputes over our boundaries are peacefully resolved,” he said.

Major General Emmanuel Kotia, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said the Accra meeting set up some goals envisioned to facilitate collaboration and coordination among boundary commission in West Africa.

This would enable actors to avoid duplication, facilitate information and intelligence sharing, and good practices.

Maj. Gen. Kotia noted that ECOWAS nations have faced challenges in establishing institutions for boundary commissions, thus the meeting will focus on the region’s border governance framework.

He said some of the issues to be deliberated at the meeting include border geopolitics, as well as the challenges and potentials of West Africa.

GNA

