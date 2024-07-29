Ashaiman Muslim Coalition raises concerns over nightclub activities 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, July 29, GNA — The Ashaiman Muslim Coalition has raised concerns over the activities of nightclubs in Ashaiman, noting that most of them are transforming into strip joints, where youths increasingly engage in various social vices.

The Coalition indicated that they have observed a proliferation of bars and lounges throughout Ashaiman that employ nudists, primarily young women.

“These establishments feature partially clothed men consuming alcohol and drugs, while fully naked or semi-nude women and girls dance seductively for money in what is termed a “cooled room.”

Mr Iddrisu Dumah, Imam of the Ashaiman Muslim Coalition, revealed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that their investigations have confirmed the existence of strip dancing sections in these nightclubs, where women strip naked and dance for young men.

Mr. Dumah further said such activities were leading to marital infidelity and family breakdown, and that some married women also secretly participate in these activities.

He recounted an instance where a man reported his wife to the coalition after discovering her involvement in stripping, leading him to file for divorce.

“Following further investigation, it was found that many women were involved in these activities, including women above youth age. The coalition reached out to community leaders, including chiefs, churches, and other public figures, who expressed their support to address the issue.”

He stated that the issue had been reported to the Ashaiman police command, who promised to work on the situation, noting that a few arrests had been made.

Mr Dumah added that the Coalition extended their campaign to churches in the area, who embraced the initiative and are planning to open a forum on such activities, urging all religious organisations to preach against the issue, emphasising that many parents are unaware of their children’s involvement in these activities.

Mrs. Joyce Wilington Mensah, a mother, expressed worry about the direction the community was headed, stating, “These nightclubs are corrupting our children, exposing them to immoral behaviour and dangerous substances.”

“My son used to be a dedicated student, but now he spends his nights at these clubs, wasting his potential. It is heartbreaking to see how easily our children are being drawn into a lifestyle of vice and degradation.”

Mrs Mensah called for urgent action from authorities and community leaders to address the issue, noting that there is a need to protect the children and youth and safeguard their futures.

She said: “We must come together as a community to put an end to these harmful nightclubs and restore the norms of our society,” she said, expressing concern over the safety and well-being of the youth, as the environment in the clubs was hazardous, with rampant drug use and a potential catalyst for violence.

Mrs Mensah said young women were being exploited, and young men were becoming desensitised to respect and decency, adding that the moral decay being witnessed would lead to a generation that lacks discipline, respect, and ambition.

Madam Mercy Kumayo, another parent, called on the authorities and community leaders to urgently act to address the issue, calling on parents to be vigilant, keep a close eye on their children, and educate them about the dangers lurking in these nightclubs.

“It is our responsibility to guide them and provide a safe and nurturing environment where they can thrive.”

