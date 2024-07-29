AngloGold Ashanti begins US$ 1 million NICU project for Tarkwa Municipal Hospital

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Bogrekrom (W/R), July 29, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has begun the construction of an ultramodern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital at Bogrekrom in the Western Region.

The one-million-dollar facility would be equipped with modern medical technology to provide quality healthcare for pre-term babies and babies born with health issues.

Also, the facility would have a ward for NICU babies, Outpatient Department (OPD), consulting rooms, conference rooms, offices, resting place for nursing mothers among others.

Whilhelm Limited, a local contractor, is executing the project, financed by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine and was expected to be completed in six months.

Speaking at a sod cutting ceremony, Mr. Stephen Adjei, Senior Manager-Sustainability, said: “Currently, the Tarkwa Municipal hospital has a makeshift NICU that takes care of both premature and critically ill babies. Both cases are housed in the same room poses serious risk of transfer of infections among them, especially having different immune levels”.

He revealed that on average, the hospital’s NICU admits eighty babies per month, out of which per-term admissions lasted from two to eight weeks before they were discharged, and this caused congestion.

Mr. Adjei said because of the inconveniences, when the Municipal Assembly, Health Directorate and the NICU committee appealed to the Mine for support, management readily gave the greenlight because of the urgent need.

“Our decision to invest in this project stems from our belief that health is a fundamental human right. Access to quality healthcare should not be a privilege reserved for a few but a standard available to all. This belief drives our sustainability efforts, ensuring that our operations create shared value and positively impact the communities in which we operate,” he added

Mr Adjei expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality, adding “we strongly believe that the construction of the NICU would

significantly improve the survival rates of premature and critically ill infants, offering them the chance to grow, thrive and contribute to the future of our communities.”

He noted that “As we break ground today, let us remember that the construction of this NICU symbolizes our ongoing journey towards building a healthier, and more resilient community. “

It reflects our shared values of safety, collaboration, respect and commitment to sustainable development, and aligns with our purpose of mining to empower people and advance societies”

On his part, Mr. Jeremiah Tiimob, the Deputy Director Administration, Western Regional Health Directorate, explained that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) was excited about the project because it would help achieve the goals set for the service in terms of reducing neonatal and under five mortalities.

In addition, he said it would help promote all the social approach to health care delivery where every member of society such as communities, traditional authorities, assemblies, corporate institutions would be on board.

Mr. Tiimob expressed appreciation to AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine for demonstrating good corporate citizenship by giving back to the community through this project and other things that they were doing.

Madam Selina Arthur, a nurse from Tarkwa Municipal hospital, explained that nursing mothers at the NICU were forced to sleep outside at night because the hospital did not have accommodation for them, and they end up getting malaria.

She said with the new facility a stable resting place was provided for nursing mothers who could stay close to their babies and breastfeed them.

Mr. Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem, said this project was initiated by the traditional authorities and some local people in Tarkwa, but due to the huge cost involved they sort assistance from Iduapriem Mine.

“I am grateful to Iduapriem Mine for accepting to take this bold initiative to support healthcare delivery in the municipality, l hope they complete the project on time to save pre-term babies and those born with deformities.”

Nana Kwaku Twum, Chief of Brenuakyim, and the Chairman of the NICU Committee, thanked management of the Mine, stated that when the project was completed, it would reduce the stress that workers, nursing mothers and their relatives go through at the NICU of the hospital due to lack of space.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

