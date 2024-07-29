SU to raise funds for modern campsite 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 29, GNA – Scripture Union (SU) Ghana will on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, launch a fundraising campaign for a state-of-the-art multipurpose campsite for children and the youth.

The fundraising campaign seeks to raise GHC15 million for the first phase of the project.

A press release copied by the Ghana News Agency said the edifice would have a 700-seater conference hall, sleeping area for 250 campers, cafeteria, kitchen and administrative office.

It said the event would officially take place at the Wesley Towers in Accra, at 1300 hours.

“The envisioned multipurpose campsite will serve as a dedicated space for various spiritual, educational and recreational activities.

“The initiative aligns with SU Ghana’s mission to nurture and develop the potential of young people, equipping them with the necessary tools to lead impactful lives grounded in Christian values.”

The Union appealed to individuals, corporates, philanthropists as well as all well-wishers to join the noble course.

SU Ghana is a Christian organisation dedicated to the holistic development of children and youth.

It aims to instil Christian values, promote growth and prepare young people to contribute positively to society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

