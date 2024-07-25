Amewu donates to Alavanyo Wudidi Clinic

By Edward Williams

Alavanyo (V/R), July 25, GNA – Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP), Hohoe Constituency, has presented rapid diagnostic test kits and an amount GH¢5,000 to the Alavanyo Wudidi Clinic.

They include 400 malaria, 100 typhoid, 300 pregnancy, 100 syphilis, 50 prostate cancer, 50 HIV rapid diagnostic test kits at a cost of GH¢42,000.

Mr. Prince Ellis Antsroe, CEO of Swift PetroTrade, making the donation on behalf of Mr. Amewu said it was to help improve the health of the community.

He said the amount of GH¢5,000 was meant to help the Clinic construct an Out-Patient Department.

Mr. Antsroe said the consignment was the first batch of series of health equipment that would be presented to the facility and others in the Constituency.

He said health was important, hence the constituents needed to be in good health.

Mr. Korsi Dzani, Fiator of Wudidi on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture towards the facility and the community and noted that the Alavanyo road was deteriorating and appealed to the MP to work on it.

Mr. Gabriel Donkor, the Physician Assistant at the Clinic thanked Mr Amewu for the gesture saying the facility needed a generator and enough beds to cater for patients.

Mr. Samuel Azasu, Hohoe Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Communication, said the government’s policies continued to benefit constituents and Mr. Amewu had also impacted the lives of the constituents, especially the Alavanyo Traditional Area.

