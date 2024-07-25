Absa Young Africa Works project improves production, increases job opportunities

By Albert Futukpor

Sakpuli (N/R), July 25, GNA – Some beneficiaries of the Absa Young Africa Works project have lauded the project for helping to improve agricultural production and increasing job opportunities for the youth in the northern part of Ghana.

During a visit by some implementers of the project to beneficiaries in Tamale and Savelugu assemblies to assess its impact, the beneficiaries showed great improvements in their work through the support.

Aimal Sheni Enterprise, a company located in the Greater Tamale area, dealing in air conditioning units, and Idan Agro Limited, a model farm of 1,800 acres located at Sakpuli in the Savelugu Municipality, producing soya, maize and rice, were among the companies visited.

In October 2020 Absa Bank Ghana partnered the Mastercard Foundation to implement the Absa Young Africa Works project with the objective of creating 50,000 decent jobs for young men and women.

This is by empowering micro, small, and medium-size enterprises through the provision of entrepreneurial skills training and collateral-free business loans at 10 per cent interest.

So far, Absa Bank Ghana has invested over GHc1.1 billion in the project impacting more than 5,900 businesses.

Mr Isaac Papanko, the Managing Director, Idan Agro Limited, said prior to the project, the company was cultivating 400 hectares but currently cultivating 625 due to the project.

He said the yield per acre before the project was 0.8 to one metric tonne, which had increased to 1.6 to two metric tonnes per acre.

The number of smallholder farmers working under the company had also risen from 1,200 to 5,246, increasing employment opportunities for young men and women in the area.

The smallholder farmers had also been supported with input credit such as fertilizers, certified seeds, agrochemicals, agronomic training, and crop budgeting lessons amongst other support services to enhance productivity.

Mr Abdul Rashid Iddrisu, the Manager, Aimal Sheni Enterprise, said the project had significantly enhanced growth in sales and revenue of the company.

The company was currently at the final stages of obtaining a franchise for sale, distribution and servicing of a global brand of air conditioners in the northern part of Ghana, he said.

It had also expanded to Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital, Bawku in the Upper East Region, and Walewale in the North East Region among others.

Some employees of the two companies said their lives had been transformed as they now engaged in decent livelihood activities.

Mr. William Nettey, Head of Agribusiness at Absa Bank Ghana Limited, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting agribusiness and creating decent jobs and sustainable employment opportunities in the country.

He encouraged the youth to seek the right information and support to enable them to venture into the right agribusinesses.

Mr Innocent Kodzo Awumey, the Project Manager, Absa Young Africa Works Project, said the project had been instrumental in job creation and providing entrepreneurial support, particularly in underserved sectors and communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

