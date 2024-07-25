Odododiodio constituency will hold peaceful election this year—Ngleshie Ambassadors

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 25, GNA – Madam Angela Naajaa Sackey, Organiser, Ambassadors of Ngleshie Alata James Town, has assured that the Odododiodio constituency would not be a hotspot for violence during this year’s elections.

She said the youth had resolved not to fuel or participate in electoral violence and would prioritise the national interest over any political party.

Madam Sackey told the Ghana News Agency in an Interview on Thursday that in the past, politicians were able to influence the citizens into engaging in lawless behaviour to gain power.

“These politicians will give you a little token and encourage you to fight for them. If you end up dying or getting injured, they will not even bother about it.

“At most, they will just visit your family to condole with them for your loss or injury and that will be the end… It is high time we think of ourselves first and not put our lives on the line for them.

“The annoying part is that after winning the election, they abandon the needs of the people and go about living off our taxes whilst we continue to be impoverished.

“This year, if they bring money, we will take it but never do their bidding” she said.

The Odododiodio Constituency is well-known as an election hotspot due to the numerous incidences of electoral violence that have occurred there.

The candidates for this year’s Parliamentary elections in the constituency are Mr. Abdul Mannaf of the New Patriotic Party and Mr. Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey of the National Democratic Congress.

Madam Sackey said the Ngleshie Ambassadors were in talks with stakeholders and parliamentary candidates about a formal meeting to discuss how to achieve an incident-free election in the Constituency.

She urged parents to advise their wards to choose peace over violence, to follow all rules electoral procedures, and to use dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Nuumo Ayeetey Konko, Ngleshie Alata Sei Wulomo urged politicians to avoid chieftaincy disputes and traditional leaders to prevent such issues from influencing elections.

He called for peace, unity, and togetherness to ensure the constituency’s development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

