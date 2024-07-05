AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan will be very difficult to beat — Otto Addo

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 05, GNA – Otto Addo Head Coach of the Black Stars says their encounter with Sudan in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will be a stern one.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired against Sudan, Angola, and Niger in Group F, with the top two teams set to qualify for the 2025 AFCON to be held in Morocco.

With the qualifiers set to begin in September 2024, the Black Stars would face a Sudanese side, which is currently being managed by one of Ghana’s most successful coaches, Kwesi Appiah.

Speaking in an interview after the 2025 AFCON qualifying draw, Coach Otto Addo lauded Kwesi Appiah for his impressive exploits with the Sundanese national team, as they now top Group B of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

“We have Sudan, who are really, really doing well at the moment, with Kwesi Appiah, whom I know personally.

“He is a very good coach. They are not a known squad, but like I said, they are doing really, really good at the moment in the World Cup qualification games, very, very tough to beat.

“It’s going to be a really big challenge to beat them, and for this, we have to be at 100 percent best,” Otto Addo said.

However, the Black Stars gaffer stated that the other two group opponents (Niger and Angola) will be tough, but remained adamant about overcoming the AFCON qualification task ahead.

Ghana, who have won the AFCON four times, will be seeking to make their 25th appearance at the continental tournament, despite their poor outing in the last two editions.

GNA

