Ashanti Region NSA presents Ghana Fastest winners to Regional Minister

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 05, GNA – Mr. Kwame Baa Mensa, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has presented winners of the 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) to the Regional Minister Mr. Simon Osei Mensah.

The Ashanti Regional Athletics team came first and second in the 2024 edition of the GNPC GFH in the senior men 100-meter event, whereas in the senior women’s race Janet Mensah placed second and the junior teams picking a remarkable success across all the age brackets.

In a release signed by the NSA Ashanti Public Relations Head. Madam Patience Sharon Adams Mensah said the Regional Minister applauded the winners of the competition and thanked their handlers.

It said the regional minister promised to do everything within his powers to encourage all sports activities in the region to develop more world champions in the region.

The Minister also thanked Mr. Kwame Baa Mensa the Regional Sports Director and his management team for the excellent implementation of government’s vision for sports development, promotion and marketing in the region.

Present at the presentation were Mrs Emelia Ayebeng Botchway the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Councill (RCC) and other officials.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

