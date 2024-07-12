Obeng, Narteh are winners of the Greater Accra Super Zonal Badminton Competition  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 12, GNA – Francis Obeng from Presbyterian Senior High School, Osu (PRESEC) and Ivy Narteh from Osudoku Secondary Technical High School emerged winners in the 2024 Greater Accra Super Zonal Badminton competition held at the Ada Technical Institute, Ada, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Obeng defeated Desmond Billy of the Achimota Senior High School in the boy’s single division for the first place, whilst the later settled for the second place.

Edmond Mintah of West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and Julius Osabutey of Osudoku Secondary Technical High School placed third and fourth respectively.

In the women’s division, Nartey defeated Benedicta Teye of Tema Senior High School (Temasco) for first place, whilst Miriam Kemeh of WASS and Peggy Agyemfra of Achimota Senior High School won third and fourth place respectively.

Ten schools comprised 15 teams, with 60 students participated in this year’s competition, representing the highest in the five-year history of the competition.

The schools were Osu PRESEC, Osudoku SHS, WASS, Achimota SHS, Accra Academy, Labone SHS, Prampram SHS, Accra Girls SHS, Kpone Senior High and Temasco.

The winners would be invited to represent the region at the Regional Schools Festival in September in the Western Region.

Mr. Yeboah Evans, President of the Ghana Badminton Association, congratulated the schools and students for their participation.

He said it was an indication that the sport was growing across the country and advised the students to take advantage of the many opportunities that comes with the sport.

GNA

