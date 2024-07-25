Apam Orphanage expands to Northern Region, supports over 180 children 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Apam Orphanage, in a heartwarming tale of resilience and dedication, has expanded its operations to the Northern Region, providing education to more than 180 children in need.

The expansion to the Northern Region is a significant milestone in the orphanage’s journey, as its facility, located in Choo Kukuo, Tamale, boasts of a nine-unit classroom block, providing a conducive learning environment for the children.

The orphanage, according to a statement to the Ghana News Agency, has also enrolled students in various universities, including the Accra Technical Training Centre, Accra Technical University, Kumasi Technical University, and University of Development Studies, Tamale.

Papa Nii Adjeman, an Evangelist and Founder of the Orphanage, said the institution was more than just a shelter, but a beacon of hope for children who had been abandoned, orphaned, or were missing and inmates.

The facility also provided a nurturing environment, quality education, and skills training to empower the children to become productive members of society, he said.

Established in 2014, the orphanage has grown from a humble beginning of just four children from the Sandema community to a thriving institution with a vision of supporting deprived districts in Ghana and Africa.

The orphanage’s journey began when Evangelist Adjeman, who lost his mother at a young age, found himself homeless and was surviving on the streets.

During his most difficult times, the statement said he made a promise to God that if he survived, he would build a house of worship and a haven for fans and 30 years later, his dream had come true.

“However, the journey has not been without challenges. Many of the children arrive at the orphanage unable to read or write, requiring special classes to catch up.

“Despite these challenges, Evangelist Adjeman remains committed to his vision, praying for support to expand the orphanage’s reach,” it said.

“As he celebrates his 30th anniversary in ministry and birthday on August 3, the Apam Global Outreach is calling on well-wishers to support the orphanage’s mission to make a difference in the lives of the deprived wonderful children”.

