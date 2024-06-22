Would be couples told to test to know gene compatibility before marriage

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 22, GNA – Would-be couples have been advised to check their genetic compatibility before going into marriage to prevent having children with sickle cell conditions.

The condition, according to Dr. David Hayford, a Laboratory Manager, was caused when two people with same X cells mate and if conception took place, children born were highly susceptible to the condition.

He debunked the Idea that sickle cell was a spiritual disease but educated that the best remedy to bringing forth children with the condition was proper medical diagnosis between interested and would-be couples to test to know their status.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sekondi, Dr Hayford explained that sickle cell disease was a lifelong illness except, a bone marrow transplant was carried out on the affected which had proven to be an expensive and only cure for sickle cell disease.

He explained that Sickle cell was an inherited disease caused by a defect in a gene. A person would be born with sickle cell disease only if two genes were inherited—one from the mother and one from the father.

A person who Inherits just one gene is healthy and said to be a “carrier” of the disease.

Some symptoms of the condition included Breathing problems, extreme tiredness, Headache or dizziness, Painful erections in male, Weakness or a hard time moving some parts of your body and yellowish skin color (jaundice) among others.

He noted that sickle cell disease was fast becoming a major health issue and urged the public, especially the youth, to embark on regular check-ups to know their sickle cell status.

