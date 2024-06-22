Minister of Health calls for unity in fight against Sickle Cell Disease

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Accra, June 22, GNA – Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister of Health, has emphasised the need for collective action in combating sickle cell disease in Ghana.

Dr Okoe Boye said this in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Mavis Sakyi, the acting Head of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health, at the Sickle Cell Conditions Advocates’ (SICCA) first conference on preventing sickle cell disease.

The Minister acknowledged the challenges in preventing, diagnosing, and managing the disease, highlighting the improvement opportunities.

He announced that the government was working on a non-communicable disease policy, “the national strategy for sickle cell disease, which is a significant milestone in addressing the condition.”

He indicated that the national strategy offers a framework for action and calls on all stakeholders to join forces in this critical endeavour.

“The national strategy for sickle cell disease represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address sickle cell disease in Ghana. This strategy is a step towards that vision, offering a framework for action and a call to all stakeholders to join hands in this critical endeavour,” he stated.

The Minister stressed the importance of education in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and choices.

He added that there is a need to back the information on sickle cells with action to drive change, improve access to quality care, support research initiatives, and promote holistic well-being for people living with the disease.

He emphasised the need for unity in purpose and resolve, urging stakeholders to stand together to make a difference in the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease and create a future where the condition is met with understanding, compassion, and effective support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

