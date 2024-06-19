Wiawso NPP Parliamentary Candidate refutes allegations of causing violence at Sefwi-Boako 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), June 19, GNA – Mr Festus Bumangama Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Sefwi-Wiawso Constituency, in the Western North Region has refuted claims by his political opponents linking him to a recent violent attack at Sefwi-Boako.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Stephen Opoku Ware, Spokesperson for the PC, said they had been made aware that the said attack was between one Nana Boakye and Appiah Asante over a private business transaction and had nothing to do with politics.

He noted that the speculation that Mr Agyapong had a hand in the said attack was false and must be ignored.

“The NPP Parliamentary Candidate is a peace-loving individual who will never seek violence, especially on his people and we want the constituents to ignore such propaganda from our political opponents,” Mr Ware added.

He queried why the issue had not been reported to the security agencies and called on the media to do an independent enquiry and establish the true substance of the matter.

The Spokesperson also called on the police to begin investigation into the issue to ensure peace before, during and after this year’s election.

He said: “Festus Bumangama is grading roads, drilling boreholes, renovating classrooms blocks, fixing bridges, providing desks among others and we expect our political opponents to do similar to ensure developmental needs of the constituents.”

